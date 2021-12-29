Every word of Thomas Tuchel’s enraged press conference as Chelsea fall behind Liverpool by three points.

Chelsea were held at home by Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, and Thomas Tuchel delivered an enraged post-match interview.

The Londoners seized the lead through Romelu Lukaku in the first half, but were handed a blow in stoppage time when Danny Welbeck scored to give the Seagulls a share of the spoils.

Chelsea now behind Manchester City by eight points heading into Sunday’s match against Liverpool.

Tuchel made a frustrated figure when discussing his team’s latest performance and highlighted his dissatisfaction with player welfare, which follows his calls for the five-substitution rule to be reinstated during the current schedule.

“It’s incredibly irritating and upsetting,” he continued, “since we gave everything.”

“We had plenty of big, big chances to win the game.” It was a tense contest, and due to injuries, we had to make two more changes.

“They’re extremely fatigued in the changing room.” It’s the same topic every matchday now, and the referee made a terrible decision: it was an obvious penalty, which would have put us up 2-0. It was never even double-checked. “Everything is working against us.” On Welbeck’s equalizer, he continued, “There was no space for him.”

“There was no space with two defenders.”

Chelsea not only lost momentum in the title race, but Tuchel’s defense also suffered further possible injuries.

Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva have already been ruled out, and their team now appears to be particularly thin at the back following this latest setback.

Reece James limped out inside the first 45 minutes of the game, while Andreas Christensen was replaced at halftime after going down in pain earlier in the game.

Tuchel informed Amazon Prime about James’ injury: “There’s no prognosis: hamstring strain.”

“Against Liverpool, there’s no need to look ahead.” We can look for players who are willing to participate. We don’t have any wing-backs, everyone is hurt, and guys are returning from Covid to play, play, play.

“I will always put my players first.” First and foremost, we must digest this and refrain from discussing the next game.”