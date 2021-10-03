Every word of Jurgen Klopp’s frank assessment of Liverpool’s first-half performance against Manchester City.

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City was unquestionably a game of two halves, as manager Jurgen Klopp explained in his post-match press conference.

The Reds were fortunate not to be down a goal or two at halftime, and in the second half, they looked like an entirely different team when Sadio Mane’s goal put them ahead.

City responded quickly with Phil Foden, and they did so again when Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead for the second time, this time through Kevin De Bruyne.

The points were shared, and given Klopp’s team’s first-half performance, it was a result he was happy with.

Here’s what he said to Sky Sports after the game in a detailed tactical breakdown:

“First and foremost, when you face Man City, you must shut down spaces and for that you must step out at specific times. Man City is a proper team, so there are ways to defend it, but you must close down spaces and for that you must step out at key times.

“Playing through the center is what City wants to accomplish, that’s the first notion. If the center is closed, the two wingers are left high and wide, and the ball is passed there, whether it’s a massive switch or merely a pass. One of these situations in the box, I’m not sure I saw many games when City could pass the ball that easily via half spaces, thus it was constantly ‘pff’ between our winger and our eight. So, what was the rationale behind it?

“We were too passive in our last line; we pushed the midfield line back so neither Jordan Henderson nor Curtis Jones could step out when needed, so we were passive; they passed through us, and we turned and went. They had chances, they didn’t score, but that gives you a nasty feeling, and that bad feeling leads to you not playing football, so we had those long balls that made no sense, except for one or two of them, which I could see the logic in.

“We adjusted all of these things in the second half, and you could tell right away that we were higher, more aggressive, and felt closer, more compact, so they.”

“The summary comes to an end.”