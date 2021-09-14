Every Reds fan will desire the new Liverpool dog kit.

Liverpool Football Club has released a new collection of dog accessories to help your pet get ready for the big game.

Owners may also dress their dog in a replica of the 21/22 home kit, as well as purchase a new bed in the club’s signature red.

Leads, harnesses, treat jars, water bowls, bottles, and collars, to mention a few, are now available to purchase online and in select retailers.

A pullover with the renowned Liverbird appears to be one of the most popular things, with a 4.7 rating and consumers saying: “Lovely jumper. Decent quality, good fit, and lightning-quick delivery.”

“Good size, well-made product,” said another satisfied client. On her walks, my dog is cozy and stylish.”

The following is a complete list of new LFC dog goods, along with their prices:

£15.00 LFC Liverbird Dog Jumper LFC 21/22 Home Dog Tee – £15.00 LFC Pet Bed – £35.00 £20.00 LFC Pet Harness £8.00 LFC Collar £12.00 LFC Pet Water Bottle £10.00 LFC Red Pet Bowl Trio Set of LFC High Bounce Pet Balls – £10.00 £10.00 LFC Dog Lead £7.50 LFC Pet Treat Jar

Visit Liverpool Football Club’s Official Retail Store for additional information and to purchase any of the items.

Have you bought your dog an adorable themed accessory? Or do they always dress in their own football gear on game days? Make sure you’re a member of TeamDogs and that you share their photo.