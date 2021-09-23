Every holidaymaker on Jet2 receives a “urgent customer notice.”

The airline, which flies out of Manchester Airport, warned passengers about a new scam aimed at them.

Jet2 issued an urgent customer notice on their official Twitter account, writing: “URGENT CUSTOMER NOTICE.

“Several customers have reported receiving notifications urging them to contact @jet2helps.com (and/or similar) to discuss bookings and issues.

“Please do not disclose personal information to these accounts because they are not linked with us.

“The only official account for http://Jet2.com and Jet2holidays on Twitter is @jet2tweets which is a verified ‘blue tick’ account.”

Following a big travel upgrade, more customers are booking vacations with Jet2 and other operators.

Last week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated that the traffic light system will be replaced on October 4 by a single, condensed “red list” of locations, from which visitors arriving in England will be required to quarantine in a government-run hotel.

People who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list destinations, and from the end of October they will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

Bookings have increased “by more than 250 percent,” according to Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

Turkey is proving to be “very popular,” he said, adding, “Thanks to the confidence that yesterday’s announcement has given customers, destinations across the board are selling well, whether it’s for late summer sun, winter sun, or next summer sun.”

“As you might guess, half-term dates have seen an increase in family bookings.”