Every driver who intends to drive this weekend has been issued a warning.

Every driver who intends to use their automobile this weekend has been handed an urgent safety warning.

According to data from Admiral Car Insurance, this weekend will be the most dangerous driving weekend of the year.

According to Hull Live, records from the last nine years reveal that the 4th and 5th of December have more accident claims than any other December dates.

Half of the top ten days with the most accident claims occur in December, with December Fridays having some of the highest claim volumes of the year.

The first, second, and third Fridays in December are all in the top five days of the week for accident claims, with the third Friday in January having the most.

The 5th and 4th of December, respectively, have the second and third largest claim volumes of the year, with only the 18th of January having greater vehicle accident claims each year.

Christmas Eve has also been identified as a day to be wary of for drivers, since the 24th of December sees the highest number of claims for car park collisions throughout the year.

“We predict more typical traffic numbers this year with many drivers heading to the roads to visit friends and family, hit the shops, and enjoy festive days out,” said Lorna Connelly, Admiral’s Head of Claims.

“While the 18th of January has the largest volume of accident claims for the year, the 4th and 5th of December, which fall this weekend, have the second and third highest accident claim volumes.” In addition, December has the most days in the top ten largest claim volumes of any month.

“We all know that the winter months can provide some of the most difficult scenarios for drivers to negotiate, and this likely contributes to the high number of incidents we see on the road at this time of year.” Darker days and poor weather make driving more challenging. On top of that, the build-up to Christma’s can be exhausting. “The summary comes to an end.”