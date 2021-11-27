Every driver who has a Facebook account has been fined a £200 fine.

Drivers who are caught looking on Facebook while driving could risk a £200 fine or six points on their license.

After “too many deaths and injuries due to phone-related mishaps,” the government has announced the new legal amendment.

According to BirminghamLive, an update to the law has been made to close a previous loophole, making it illegal to simply touch your phone – whether to change music, check the time, or scroll Facebook.

Adult signs of autism as Christine McGuinness accepts her diagnosis

“Using your phone while driving makes your reactions even slower than if you were drinking, therefore it’s crucial that we all give the road our complete attention,” said Jason Wakeford, head of campaigns at Brake, the road safety campaign.

The desire to use a phone is never worth a person’s life.”

“By making mobile phone use as socially undesirable as drink driving, we are taking huge measures to make our roads safer,” said Edmund King, president of the Automobile Association.

“We also need more cops in automobiles to help catch and deter individuals who are still tempted to pick up,” says the mayor.

“Too many deaths and injuries occur while mobile phones are held,” stated Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“By making it simpler to prosecute people who use their phone while driving unlawfully, we’re bringing the law into the twenty-first century while also protecting all road users.”

“While our roads are among the safest in the world, we will keep working relentlessly to improve them, particularly through our award-winning THINK! campaign, which challenges social conventions among high-risk drivers.”