A skyscraper in Liverpool’s city centre that is seen by tens of thousands of people every day used to be a spectacular structure on the inside and out.

The striped red and white stone façade of the historic arcade building on Lord Route has stood on the popular commercial street for 120 years and was once a lively Victorian shopping mall.

Its distinctive – almost cathedral-like – exterior, with three massive arches and pointed gables, was designed by architect Walter Aubrey Thomas, who also designed the Royal Liver Building.

The structure, which was given Grade II listed status by Historic England in 1975, almost escaped oblivion during World War II’s bombing, when surrounding structures were reduced to rubble.

Behind the beautiful façade, a mall previously housed companies and shops that served generations of city residents. It has also housed some of the city’s most well-known stores.

The lower level of the large Victorian commercial mall was totally reconstructed in 1935 to house a British Home Stores, and the architecture was irreversibly transformed (BHS).

An story in The Washington Newsday in December 1935 details the building’s refurbishment in what now appears to be an unforgivable act of sacrilege.

Hundreds of people were “going about their daily jobs” in the three levels above as the building’s principal construction was completed below.

It said: “The old Lord-street Arcade, which has seen many changes of fortune and has been a city landmark for decades, has now vanished, replaced by the expansive facilities of the British Home Stores. Ltd., which will be the largest of this firm’s many branches throughout the kingdom.

“The narrative of how the old Arcade, with its double line of shops, open daylit space, and spacious basement, was transformed into one composite store with two doors is a testament to modern constructional engineering.

“Hundreds of tons of debris were removed as walls and supports were taken away piece by piece, and shorings were erected in their place on a complicated cantilever-age system.”

The original arcade was likewise well-known for many years. “The summary has come to an end.”