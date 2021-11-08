Everton’s VAR penalty overturn and Tottenham’s drop-ball are both addressed in detail.

Another weekend, another heated discussion about a refereeing call in an Everton match.

A few years ago, there was genuine concern among some quarters that video technology would take all the “fun” out of debating subjective issues among groups of friends.

What a blunder that viewpoint has proven to be.

In fact, the introduction of video assistants has simply served to expose a number of concerns rather than resolve them, and has sparked a slew of new discussions that appear to drag on indefinitely.

In essence, the main issue isn’t technology; it’s the judgments made by the various officials that typically create the most concern.

When Richarlison was hauled down by Hugo Lloris sprinting out of his goal on Sunday afternoon, Everton fans were once again enraged that their team had not been awarded a penalty.

If you ask a Spurs fan, they’ll almost certainly disagree. Later on Sunday night, the panel on Match Of The Day 2 skimmed over the event, claiming it wasn’t a spot-kick. Antonio Conte is confident that the officials made the correct choice.

Dermot Gallagher, a former referee, told Sky Sports on Monday: “Is there a clear and evident mistake? At the time, I didn’t think it was a penalty since I assumed the ball had been intercepted by the goalkeeper.

Before Everton's red card, Rafa Benitez discusses Mason Holgate's 'issue."

“Is it possible that the referee blew up too soon? Richarlison didn’t have the ball at his feet [to finish], he’s got his back to goal, he’s got to try and grab the ball, the goalie is in that area, and a defender has come back, so I think the referee would be taking a huge risk if he allowed play to continue in that circumstance.” However, the majority of Evertonians felt it was a foul. Rafa Benitez later stated that a challenge like that would have resulted in a free-kick anyplace else on the field.

Another former Keith Hackett official told Goodison News: “Chris Kavanagh appeared to be in a strong position and made what appeared to be a sound decision.

“The claim that he had a hand on the ball.”

