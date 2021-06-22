Everton’s transfer window ambitions are broken down by position ahead of the announcement of a new manager.

Everton’s search for a new manager is complicated by the fact that there is a transfer window to consider.

Since the beginning of the month, the Blues have been looking for a new manager, with Carlo Ancelotti confirming a surprise return to Real Madrid.

Rafa Benitez is thought to be the front-runner for the Goodison Park manager’s job, however Nuno Espirito Santo, Christophe Galtier, and Graham Potter have all been mentioned.

However, whatever the new manager is, he or she will have an exciting task before of them when it comes to the transfer window.

The manager will have to swiftly examine the possibilities available in the current Everton squad and determine which areas of the pitch are the most important for signings to be made – ideally before the start of the 2021/22 season.

We went over each position to talk about the Blues’ depth and where they badly need to recruit quality players.

Jordan Pickford’s performance near the conclusion of the season reminded many of the England international’s abilities.

There was a period during the season when some Evertonians may have wanted to replace the shot-stopper, but there’s no denying how he matured in the last months of the campaign.

As a result, the Blues’ need for a starting goalkeeper has diminished, particularly in a window when other priorities will be placed elsewhere on the pitch.

Everton, on the other hand, will be on the lookout for a back-up to Pickford.

Last season, Robin Olsen stepped into that role and performed admirably whenever he replaced England’s No. 1, with Ancelotti frequently stating his desire to recruit the Roma star on a permanent basis.

Following the departure of the Italian, it will be intriguing to watch whether the club continues down that path with a new manager or goes in a different direction.

Everton’s depth for young goalkeepers is solid for the time being, with youngster Joao Virginia entrenched as third choice, Harry Tyrer often impressing for the under-23s, and others like Zan-Luk Leban involved at development level.

This is undoubtedly one of Everton’s top priorities for improvement as the summer transfer window approaches.

The summary comes to a close.