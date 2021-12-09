Everton’s transfer situation after Marcel Brands’ departure, including Lucas Digne’s future, loan players targeted, and Lucas Digne’s future.

Everton are weighing their loan alternatives ahead of the first transfer window in six years without a director of football.

The departure of Marcel Brands this week gives manager Rafa Benitez more authority over recruitment activity in the winter window, as he looks to enhance his team.

Dave Harrison, the club’s head of football operations and secretary, will now be in charge of some of Brands’ administrative responsibilities.

However, Everton’s financial fair play difficulties mean that their January budget is still tight, hence only loan moves are being considered at this time.

Benitez will try to offload some marginal players, but he knows that a complete overhaul will have to wait until the summer, when Everton’s squad might undergo significant changes.

Jarrad Branthwaite, who is set to sign a new contract, will likely spend the second half of the season on loan.

The Blues manager is aware of the need to upgrade the team in a number of areas, and will hope that loan signings can provide a temporary answer before a more extensive rebuild after the season.

Benitez would like to bolster his midfield and wide options, as well as locate a new right-back, but it remains to be seen whether the proper players will be available next month.

Lucas Digne’s future has been cast into doubt this week after Rafa Benitez left him out of the team for Monday night’s game against Arsenal.

Digne and Benitez’s relationship has been strained, with the left-back doubting the team’s style of play and his place within it.

Although it is unknown whether Everton would consider selling the 28-year-old in January, Benitez will not keep Digne out indefinitely and will make it clear that the France international has a road back.

The £18m Barcelona signing, who has almost three years left on his contract, might yet force his way back into the manager’s plans, but given the events of Monday, there are major doubts about his long-term future at Goodison.

While Benitez would like to offload players in January, such as Cenk Tosun, the summer window is more open.