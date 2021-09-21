Everton’s team news for QPR has been announced, with Salomon Rondon leading the line.

Everton’s line will be led by Salomon Rondon today against Queens Park Rangers, with Anthony Gordon making his first start of the season.

Rafa Benitez has made five changes from the team that lost to Aston Villa on Saturday night, bringing in Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes, and Gordon.

Asmir Begovic remains in goal, with the defense consisting of Kenny, Holgate, Ben Godfrey, and Lucas Digne.

Davies and Gomes appear to be the midfield anchors, with Andros Townsend, Alex Iwobi, and Gordon supporting Rondon.

Along with Michael Keane, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Demarai Gray, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Ellis Simms, Andy Lonergan is on the bench.

Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman, Jordan Pickford, Fabian Delph, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are all out due to injury for Everton.

Tonight’s lineup does not contain Yerry Mina.

Meanwhile, James Rodriguez is still in Qatar, where he is negotiating a move to Al Rayyan.

