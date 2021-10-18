Everton’s players received a three-star rating in their defeat to West Ham.

Dealt effectively with everything West Ham threw at him, albeit in an unconventional fashion at times, but made a fantastic stop from Jarrod Bowen’s low drive in the first half, leading to Tomas Soucek’s goal from the rebound being called out for offside, and had to be at full stretch late on to deny Bowen again.

After recovering from a hamstring injury, the captain demonstrated that he still has his old burst of speed at the age of 33. In the second half, he tried his technique of cutting in and shooting with his left foot, but one of them hasn’t come off in a while.

After Everton’s defeat to the Hammers, Benitez spoke out against the referee’s ‘trouble.’ He found himself embroiled in a running struggle with both Bowen and the assistant referee on his flank. Although a few of early crosses appeared to be dangerous, the team was frequently kept on the back foot.

After Yerry Mina’s energy-sapping excursion to South America, he was restored to his preferred position of centre-back and put up a strong performance. When he impressively won one aerial duel with Michail Antonio, as well as a crucially-timed block from a Pablo Fornals shot, the home crowd erupted in applause.

Despite West Ham’s promising start, he remained strong in the air and generally solid, sticking to his role of dealing with Antonio manfully, and Antonio was correctly booked for a dive following his firm but fair challenge.

He was penned in for lengthy periods of time, and he was compelled to offer a defensive shield in front of Keane and Godfrey instead of pressing on as he had been in recent weeks.

‘There isn’t anything wrong with Everton, and they aren’t taking any steps backwards.’

As usual, he’s plenty of enthusiasm, but he lacks the panache he’s shown recently, despite the fact that he’s already racked up a slew of goals and assists. In the first half, he had a couple of half-volley chances that sat perfectly for him, but both were well off goal.

When he was able to get crosses in, he looked deadly, but those moments were short as West Ham United dominated the game.

With his smart runs and passes, he was a threat whenever he had the ball, but like Townsend, these were frustratingly uncommon.

Rafa Benitez has demonstrated his trustworthiness. “The summary has come to an end.”