Everton’s major regrets from the summer transfer window and what they indicate for the January transfer window

Everton can be delighted with the incoming moves they made during the summer transfer window, but the question of what they didn’t do remains.

The purse strings at Goodison Park were severely tightened this summer after several years of heavy, and all-too-often profligate, spending – Blues super fan Dr David France told The Washington Newsday last month: “Like an inebriated lottery winner, we have squandered our windfall on a long list of managers and players.”

While Everton’s ambitious owner Farhad Moshiri still has plenty of cash on hand, the club is now “very much constrained by FFP,” according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

So, despite the arrival of five new faces, Demarai Gray’s total outlay stayed at £1.7 million, with Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan, and Salomon Rondon all joining on free transfers.

If all goes well, neither Begovic nor Lonergan, the veteran understudies to England number one Jordan Pickford, will be required for significant game time, but Gray and Townsend have already established themselves in the starting XI, offering much-needed attacking support from the flanks.

Day of the deadline for signing Rondon will also be expected to contribute throughout the season as an attacking alternative to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton’s main striker, in the hopes of outperforming Josh King’s performance in the second half of last season.

The club has long seen acquiring a new right-back as a priority, as Everton writer Phil Kirkbride of The Washington Newsday noted out after the season closed, but it remains a problem position following another transfer window without signing one.

Seamus Coleman has been a fantastic servant for the Blues and continues to be an inspiration to his teammates, but with his 33rd birthday approaching next month, how many more games can he be counted on to perform at his peak?

Jonjoe Kenny, who is in the final year of his contract and has been available for loan and sale, is the only natural alternative behind him.