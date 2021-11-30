Everton’s Jordan Pickford and three other players have been nominated for the Fans’ Footballer of the Year award.

Everton has had a tumultuous 2021 season.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Toffees began the season with European ambitions, but despite a high of an Anfield derby victory, they finished the season in 10th place.

Following Ancelotti’s surprising departure and Rafa Benitez’s surprise arrival, a promising start to the season was followed by a seven-game winless streak.

But who were Everton’s standout players throughout that time?

The Fans’ Footballer of the Year award is in its second year, with fans choosing from four contenders – including our own Everton journalist Phil Kirkbride – to name their team’s best footballer.

‘Footballer of the Year’ can be defined in any way you wish. It’s possible that it’ll be your most important star. It’s possible that it’s the player who has gotten you out of your seat the most. Maybe it’ll be the one you can’t wait to see when you get to Goodison Park. Maybe it’s a player who goes above and beyond, not just on the field, but also off.

We asked Phil for his four candidates for the Everton Fans’ Footballer of the Year award from The Washington Newsday.

Here’s what he had to say.

: 2021 may have begun with a high-profile error at Goodison Park against Leicester City, but the Everton goalkeeper has perhaps never been more consistent since.

Pickford followed his impressive conclusion to the season with the Blues into the European Championships with England, where he was a key part of their run to the final at Wembley.

Pickford has been one of Everton’s most consistent performers this season, and the 27-year-old was one of Rafa Benitez’s first calls after taking over from Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

Pickford has cemented his status as Everton’s and England’s No1 goalkeeper after completing 2020 and coming into the New Year under severe scrutiny.

It is said that when a player is not on the field, he or she can often improve.

That is true in the case of Abdoulaye Doucoure. His two absences from the team in 2021 due to foot problems have only added to his importance. “The summary has come to an end.”