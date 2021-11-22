Everton’s dissatisfaction is shown by Demarai Gray, while Seamus Coleman is enraged by Allan.

Observant fans of the match on Sunday afternoon may have spotted a little difference in Jordan Pickford’s and Ederson’s respective outfits.

Both goalkeepers were wearing the same color gloves this weekend after receiving them from Puma the week before.

Everton’s player earned the Golden Glove at the European Championships this summer, while Man City’s player won the same honor for the Premier League last season.

As a result, the sporting goods company handed both goalkeepers gold-colored versions of their regular gloves to wear for their respective teams’ match this weekend, which they both did.

Unfortunately, the Blues star was called into action far more frequently than his opposite number, and he couldn’t do anything to stop Pep Guardiola’s side from scoring three goals.

Demarai Gray didn’t get a lot of playing time this weekend due to an injury he sustained in the first half, and Evertonians will be hoping his problem doesn’t keep him out for long.

There was still time for the winger to express his displeasure with the manner the Blues started the game at the Etihad.

Rafa Benitez’s team had been deprived of possession throughout the game, and this continued in the early stages, with the visitors having only a few chances to play their own style.

Seamus Coleman punted an useless long ball forwards and out of play during one of those moments, allowing Man City an easy throw-in.

Gray, on the other flank, waved his arms in frustration as the pass went into touch, knowing that Everton couldn’t let the hosts get the ball back so easily.

As the second half progressed, Coleman began to show signs of his own displeasure.

The defender first caught Joao Cancelo by accident, causing the Man City full-back to tumble to the ground in an unnecessarily dramatic fashion, according to the Everton player.

The Republic of Ireland international was direct in the face of his injured opponent, pushing him to get back on his feet, just as the Blues skipper had done in the first half when the positions were reversed.

