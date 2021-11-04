Everton’s £110 million transfer budget is being scrutinized after seven new signings fail to live up to expectations.

The summer, when Everton spent a record amount of money in a single transfer window, is regarded as one of the club’s most destructive periods in recent history.

The money spent in 2017, as well as the players who were lost and not replaced, has had a long-term impact.

It was the summer of three No10s, the club’s largest fee ever paid for a single player, and separate figures, seemingly, pulling in opposite directions, utilizing a budget never seen at Goodison Park before.

Last summer’s financial constraints on new manager Rafa Benitez, who could only spend less than £2 million on transfer fees, were imposed as a result of previous errors, notably what occurred in 2017.

While the over £150 million spent on transfers and the exorbitant wages paid to some with an out-of-sync approach remain unrivaled in terms of a one-window investment, there is a growing belief that the summer two years later was similarly costly.

Since then, there have been weak, faulty, and incomplete windows – the worst being in January 2018 – but the business that followed in the summer does not reflect well on the decision-makers at the time.

The market in 2019 may not be as bad as it was under Ronald Koeman and Steve Walsh, but Everton’s ongoing issues, as well as the absence of a return from the players purchased that summer, mean it must be scrutinized.

Because, while the Blues were able to reclaim about £80 million in transfer fees and clear the decks of some high-earners, the club’s reinvestment has fell short so far.

Everton paid almost £110 million in transfer fees in the summer of 2019, and no one can say they got their money’s worth.

Lossl arrived on a free transfer from Huddersfield to provide much-needed competition for Jordan Pickford.

However, the Denmark international left the club in January 2021 after failing to make a single appearance or provide any meaningful competition for Everton’s No. 1 in the Premier League.

World was on loan from AS Monaco, with the club agreeing to buy the right-back for about £13 million the following summer. “The summary has come to an end.”