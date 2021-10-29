Everton Women’s forward breaks the silence on Willie Kirk’s departure and makes a claim for the incoming boss.

Following the departure of Willie Kirk earlier this month, Simone Magill has outlined the attributes she believes Everton’s incoming manager must possess.

The Blues’ manager stepped down after a difficult start to the season, with the club in eighth place in the Women’s Super League table after five games and two victories.

Everton Women were thrashed 5-1 by Man City in the Continental Cup just two days ago, with the 43-year-old departing just two days later.

And Northern Ireland international Magill believes that a manager with Champions League experience is critical for the club in their current situation.

“I think everyone’s objectives as a club are all about the Champions League, aiming for a top three finish and hoping to qualify for the Champions League,” she said.

“So someone with that sort of experience, winning championships, and the mentality of what it takes to win titles and qualify for the Champions League – that’s vital for us right now.”

“When Willie came in, he’d already done a lot for us. He got us from where we were to where we are today, which has been amazing, and it now allows someone else to come in and see if we can go even higher.

“This is a great time for us, and maybe we’ll start to feel the benefits of it soon, and we’ll find out who it is soon.”

“A lot of players who Willie had signed have come in, and we all just have to adapt and be comfortable with change. Whoever comes in, we just have to be ready for that new challenge and be on this road together to see where we can go.”

In a draw held in Manchester on Thursday, Northern Ireland was placed in a group with England, Austria, and Norway for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

Kenny Shiels’ team is making its tournament debut, but Magill feels they will relish their underdog status in a difficult group.

