Everton veteran Gary Stevens has urged supporters to help save lives by donating to the Goodison Park clinic.

Gary Stevens, a former Everton player, is supporting a walk-in clinic at Goodison Park this month to assist increase the number of life-saving stem cell donors.

After a cancer relapse following treatment for juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, a rare blood illness that affects young children, Stevens’ four-year-old son, Jack, is in critical need of a donor.

As a result, on Saturday, October 9-Sunday, October 10, the club will organize a swabbing event, presented by blood cancer charity DKMS, to locate potential donors to add to the international registry.

Former Blues star Stevens, who won two League Championships, an FA Cup, and the European Cup-Winners’ Cup with the club, is encouraging as many people as possible to come along and be swabbed in order to aid children like Jack.

“Imagine having the power to save someone’s life,” Stevens, who now resides in Australia, added.

“If you appreciate the notion of having that power, come out to Goodison Park and show your support for the event.

“With a simple mouth swab and a five-minute registration, you may be saving someone’s life on the other side of the planet.

“With my little kid having a rare leukemia, it’s been a difficult few years for the Stevens family.”

“The support we’ve received throughout this difficult time has been extremely comforting, and it’s possible that it’s too late to save Jack.

“However, there are tiny kids all over the world who are in dire need of a stem cell match, and I know Evertonians will rally behind this cause, so please contribute your time and you might discover yourself a superhero!”

On Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, fans aged 17 to 55 who are in good health are welcome to visit the Captains’ Table Lounge in the Park End at Goodison Park, where a quick and painless series of swabs will be taken from the inside of mouths in a five-minute registration process.

The drop-in clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

