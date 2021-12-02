Everton supporters send Farhad Moshiri a ’embarrassing’ message after Rafa Benitez’s attitude was established.

Everton fans have been commenting online after Farhad Moshiri stated that Rafa Benitez will not be fired.

The pressure has been mounting on Benitez in recent weeks, with the Blues having failed to win in the Premier League since September.

And the strain was amplified yesterday night at Goodison Park, when the Blues were comprehensively defeated by arch-rivals Liverpool.

Between goals from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Mohamed Salah scored twice, while the Blues’ Demarai Gray struck shortly before the break.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, both Chairman Bill Kenwright and Director of Football Marcel Brands were involved in heated scenes with supporters. But Benitez has also come under fire from supporters, many of whom did not want him to be appointed in the first place.

Despite the fact that some fans demand a change of manager, Moshiri claims that Benitez will not be replaced.

And here’s how Everton supporters have reacted to the recent revelations surrounding the Spaniard’s future at the club.

“Yes,” Moshiri said of Benitez to talkSPORT’s Jim White. Football is about adversity one day and glory the next.

“Rafa is a terrific manager, and the injuries are mostly to blame for the underperformance. We’ll have a full squad in the next two weeks, and results will improve in the meantime.

“Rafa will need time to establish himself in the squad. He’ll be backed up to provide the team more depth. Managers require time to function.

“I’m confident we’ll have a strong second half of the season.”