Everton supporters make a protest during the 27th minute of their match against Arsenal.

In the 27th minute of Everton’s Premier League match versus Arsenal at Goodison Park, a handful of Everton fans walked out in protest at the club’s management.

The symbolic act, called ’27 minutes for 27 years,’ marks the 27th year since the Blues last won a major prize, a 1-0 FA Cup final triumph against Manchester United in 1995.

Despite the fact that groups of fans left their seats at the designated time, the protest was not a mass walkout, with the majority of supporters remaining in their seats and many of those boosting their loudness.

Everton’s current trophy drought is the longest in the club’s history (they had previously only gone 24 years), and long-suffering fans are fed up with the present state of affairs on the pitch.

Despite spent nearly half a billion pounds since gaining control of the Blues in 2016, owner Farhad Moshiri’s sixth manager in five years, Rafa Benitez, was coming off an eight-game winless skid, the club’s longest Premier League winless streak since 1999.

Everton has parted ties with Marcel Brands, their director of football who was in charge of player recruiting, since the protest was announced.

“The supporters’ emotional connection and financial commitment to the club are completely linked with Farhad Moshiri’s investment,” the protest organizers stated in a statement released ahead of tonight’s action.

“We want the same thing: a higher return on both of our investments.”

“As a large stakeholder, we urge Farhad Moshiri to make the required management changes to improve performance.

“We urge Farhad Moshiri to interact with the club through official means in the future.

“We want Farhad Moshiri to communicate with supporters, meet with them, and discuss their issues.”