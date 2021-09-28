Everton sought to sign Liverpool’s Champions League threat.

Liverpool has experienced a number of memorable nights in the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp.

The German coach has guided his squad to victory over Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and AS Roma, as well as a streak of wins over FC Porto.

During Klopp’s time as manager, the Reds’ European wins have been associated with the Portuguese team, with the two sides meeting in four knockout matches since the 54-year-old took over from Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool hasn’t lost a game yet, scoring 11 goals and conceding only once, underlining their dominance.

This year’s competition placed the two teams in the same group rather than pitting them against each other in a knockout round, with Sergio Conceicao continuing to lead the squad after being appointed in 2017.

Conceicao has supervised each of the club’s losses to Klopp’s Liverpool, and considering that he is still in charge, a positive conclusion for the Anfield side is realistic.

Despite significant changes since the two clubs last met, Porto appears to be back to their old self.

Conceicao’s favorite formation is 4-4-2, and Virgil van Dijk’s long diagonal passes have been efficient in stretching Porto from side to side in the past when facing that system.

Moussa Marega had previously caused problems for Liverpool’s defense, but the 30-year-old striker moved from Porto to Al Hilal in the summer, allowing Luis Diaz to take center stage.

Diaz is a dangerous wide player who will confront Trent Alexander-Arnold on Tuesday. He was extensively linked with a summer move to Everton.

This season, he has five goals in the Portuguese top division, cutting inside from the left with his favorite right foot, and is the league’s top scorer.

The direct Columbian is set to be Conceicao’s primary threat, and if Liverpool can keep him quiet, they will be well on their way to extending their winning streak over Porto.