Everton player ratings as defense struggles, but Demarai Gray shines in Aston Villa’s defeat.

Early on, he made a superb save to keep the score level from a Tyrone Mings header, but there was little he could do about the goals that followed as the hosts took advantage of blunders in front of the goalie.

Has utilised his pace to get forward and support Andros Townsend wherever he can, looking more sharper than when he returned on Monday, however he was caught out of position for Villa’s third goal.

Throughout the first half, he was relied upon to make crucial interceptions and tackles to keep Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins quiet, but he couldn’t keep a clean sheet in the second.

Did well in the aftermath of Begovic’s crucial early save, and was equally kept busy by the Villa onslaught as his defensive partner, but couldn’t make the crucial difference for his side on this occasion.

Has had a couple chances to get forward and put crosses into the box, but none of them have resulted in chances. Matty Cash caught him off, allowing Villa to take the lead, but he was unlucky to have Leon Bailey’s corner flick over his head and into the net.

Was a touch further back in the Everton lineup and didn’t have the same impact as he did in the second half of Monday night’s victory. For the majority of the match, Villa enjoyed possession of the middle.

This wasn’t his most comfortable performance, as Villa seemed to dominate the midfield battles from the start. In order for Anthony Gordon to come on, he was eventually replaced.

In the first half, he created a few cross chances for himself and got into good spots along the flank during the 90 minutes, but he was frequently overlooked by his teammates in such areas. However, there was another promising performance.

Once again, Everton’s finest player. Throughout the game, he was bright, imaginative, and tenacious, and he was very unlucky not to score with a fantastic effort while the score was still 1-0.

When lining up on the left wing, he fit back into the side fairly well and looked inventive until being put into a pretty unfamiliar false nine role.