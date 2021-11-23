Everton must be jolted out of its 16-year nightmare by Rafa Benitez.

Everton know they need to win against Brentford on Sunday to end a six-match losing streak in the Premier League, but how have the Blues fared in similar situations in the past?

Rafa Benitez’s side last won a Premier League match on September 25, defeating Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park, ensuring that 65 days will have passed by the time they take to the field in west London this weekend. The run has spanned two international breaks and is their longest without a Premier League win since August 21, 2005, when they went 70 days without a win.

Everton have a couple of important home games coming up against Liverpool and Arsenal, and they won’t want to go into those games still waiting to win.

After a strong start to the season, newly-promoted Brentford have lost four of their past five Premier League matches, so both sides will be seeking to get back into form ahead of the busy festive period, which includes seven games for the Blues in December.

Everton have gone six Premier League games without a win three times in the last decade, including one seven-match winless streak. Here’s what happened in each case and how the Blues came out on the other side…

Everton “went back to basics” by rallying from behind to beat bottom-of-the-table Swansea City at Goodison Park a week before Christmas Day, but after an early honeymoon spell under new manager Sam Allardyce, the Blues suffered a grim midwinter.

Back-to-back stalemates against Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion either side of Christmas were followed by Allardyce’s first loss, 2-1 at Bournemouth, on December 30.

More defeats followed, including 2-0 at Manchester United and 4-0 at Tottenham Hotspur, with a 2-1 FA Cup exit at Liverpool sandwiched in between before a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at home.

Everton won 2-1 at home against Leicester City thanks to a brace from January transfer Theo Walcott on the penultimate day of the month, with Seamus Coleman returning to the side.