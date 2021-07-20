Everton midfielder Lucas Digne teases a return to pre-season after the Euro 2020 break.

After his Euro 2020 involvement with France during the summer, Lucas Digne has hinted that a return to Everton is on the cards.

The majority of the Blues team returned to Finch Farm two weeks ago to begin working with new boss Rafa Benitez ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

Those who have been competing in international competitions over the last few weeks, on the other hand, are still on vacation and will return to the training complex in stages.

Digne is one of them, having played a part in France’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer, when they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Switzerland.

After suffering an injury in the last group game against Portugal, the left-back was forced to miss that encounter. It was believed that the injury would terminate his tournament.

However, there was hope in later days that the defender may have played a role in the competition’s later rounds if France had made it that far.

Digne appears to be eager to go for Everton at the moment.

Instagram

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo from her vacation with the message, “Last few days.”

The Blues will travel to the United States to compete in the Florida Cup, with their first encounter against Millonarios taking place in the early hours of Monday morning (UK time).

Benitez’s team will then face either Arsenal or Inter Milan in the competition’s final on Wednesday night.

The France international’s Instagram post hints that he may participate in the competition to begin his preparations for the next 2021/22 season, which will be his first under a new boss.