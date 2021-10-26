Everton have given Abdoulaye Doucoure a boost after the midfielder hinted at an injury update.

Everton appear to have gotten a major fitness boost from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

This season, the 28-year-old has played a key role for Rafa Benitez’s team, scoring two goals and providing four assists in eight Premier League appearances.

However, the Frenchman has been out since suffering a stress reaction in his foot in a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham earlier this month.

Initially, it appeared like the midfielder would require surgery, but Everton stated that he would not be required to have surgery.

And now, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Doucoure will return earlier than expected and could play again after the international break.

“Abdoulaye Doucoure injury update,” he said on Twitter. The Everton midfielder is likely to return sooner than expected.

“After the international break, he’ll be back in four/four and a half weeks.”

“At long last, Rafa Benitez has some excellent news.”

Doucoure responded to Romano’s tweet with a blue love heart, a muscle arm, and two raised hands emojis, as well as a blue love heart, a muscle arm, and two raised hands emojis.

“I’m obviously very disappointed with this bad news, but it could have been a lot worse if I hadn’t stopped in time, so that is the good news,” Doucoure said at the time of his injury. “But know that I am very determined and optimistic to come back sooner and better because the season is far from over.”

Everton play Wolves away in the Premier League on Monday night before welcoming Tottenham to Goodison Park before the November international break.