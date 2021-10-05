Everton have confirmed that they will expand their commercial operations with the opening of a store in Northern Ireland.

The store, which is located on Castle Lane in the heart of Belfast’s shopping district, will open on Thursday, October 7th, and will include a large choice of Blues items right away.

In-store personalization will be available in November, allowing fans to have their replica uniforms personalized with their own names and numbers.

The new Belfast option is part of Fanatics’ ongoing effort to reach out to more Everton supporters around the world.

“We are pleased to establish our first store in Northern Ireland later this week,” Everton Commercial Director Alan McTavish said.

“We have a big fan base across Northern Ireland, so when Fanatics, one of Belfast’s main retail places, offered us this opportunity, we leaped at it.

“As a club, we’re always searching for new ways to expand our retail offering and connect with our fans. The team will be able to connect with fans in the area thanks to this store.”

For Evertonians in the Republic of Ireland, there is currently no in-store presence.

EvertonDirect.com and JDSports, meanwhile, continue to sell replica kits to fans in the United Kingdom.

i.e., in the years 2022/23, when the club plans to extend its presence in the country.

“We are aware of the fans’ request in the Republic of Ireland for our uniforms to be available in more stores, and we have been working with Fanatics to do so from next season,” McTavish continued.

Danny Downs, UK General Manager at Fanatics, said, “We are pleased to welcome fans to the first Everton Store headquartered in Northern Ireland.”

“Our long-standing partnership with Everton has demonstrated that the club’s supporters is tremendously passionate about the club, and we’re always looking for ways to raise the Everton brand’s awareness and the availability of Everton items around the world.

“It’s evident to us that the club’s global appeal has grown dramatically in recent years, and we’re delighted about the range of prospects that will help us maintain this growth and serve Everton fans throughout the world.”

