Everton have confirmed Dan Meis’ return to the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium project.

Dan Meis has confirmed his return to Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium project.

On Friday afternoon, the Blues announced that the architect will continue to work on the club’s new stadium project as part of a new guardianship role.

The American’s involvement with the project came to an end in the summer of 2020, when the technical architects took control.

Meis’ new work will entail examining technical construction specifications and consulting with the compliance team ahead of each step of construction to verify that the original design idea is maintained.

The architect will collaborate alongside project leads from Laing O’Rourke and BDP Pattern, as well as Colin Chong.

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright confirmed Meis’ return to the project, saying, “Dan has been a key part of our stadium journey thus far, and we are glad he has taken this new role.”

“Throughout the exciting construction phase of the project, Dan will be working alongside some of the top technical talents in the country, working alongside both our in-house and external teams.”