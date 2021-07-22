Everton have confirmed a fresh addition to Rafa Benitez’s backroom team.

Everton have confirmed Jamie Harley’s hiring as Head of Sports Science, making him the latest addition to Rafa Benitez’s backroom staff.

Harley is reunited with Benitez, as The Washington Newsday revealed earlier this week, after the two worked together at Newcastle United during his tenure as manager.

The appointment follows the departures of first-team coach Antonio Gomez Perez and fitness coach Francisco de Miguel Moreno, both of whom had previously worked under Benitez.

They join Duncan Ferguson, who was promoted to assistant manager after working with Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout.

Harley departed Newcastle at the end of last season after 11 years at St James’ Park, and he was investigating other options before joining Everton.

When Everton contacted, Harley’s decision was made instantly, and the 36-year-old admits he couldn’t say no to a “big challenge at a huge club.”

Harley told evertonfc.com, “When the opportunity to come to Everton arrived, I realized it would be a significant challenge at a huge club.”

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after Newcastle, though I knew it would be in football.

“It didn’t take me long to consider Everton when the opportunity arose. From the time I first heard about the opportunity to the time I arrived, the process was quick.

“This is a fantastic challenge for the club at an exciting moment.

“Everton are certainly ambitious, given their size and the breadth of their support and following.

“They want to be in the Premier League’s top tier, and everything I’ve seen so far points in that direction. That’s why it’s so thrilling.”

After Benitez added De Miguel and Gomez to his support team this month, Harley, who has a master’s degree in exercise physiology, will hook up with them at Goodison Park, where he previously worked with them at Newcastle.

The 36-year-old went on to describe the work he will begin at Everton, as well as the effect of his newly reunited teammates.

“Paco comes from a fitness background, so he has a lot of fitness and physical conditioning knowledge, which makes my job exciting,” Harley added.

“I believe I am capable.”

