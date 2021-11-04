Everton have agreed to a new commercial agreement with the former West Brom striker.

Everton has established a relationship with Hal Robson-Kanu, a Welsh international footballer who founded the health business The Turmeric Co.

The Everton men’s and women’s first teams, as well as regular users Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, and Izzy Christiansen, will be supplied by the firm, which specializes in nutrition-packed turmeric injections to increase performance and help recuperation.

“I’m good friends with Hal and when he told me the benefits, I tried the shots and found they worked,” Everton defender Jonathan Holgate, who played with Robson-Kanu while on loan at West Bromwich Albion in 2019, stated.

“I’ve been using it since then because the day after a game or a hard training session, when I’d normally feel the aches and strains, this clears them up.”

“I appreciate the taste and the fact that it’s only a fast dose, but it’s really about the advantages, and it’s a product I like.”

Everton purchased the shots directly to boost their players’ rehabilitation for nearly two years, and the formal agreement was revealed as a result.

And supporters can now purchase the nutritional shots directly online, which contain active components that have been scientifically confirmed to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-depressant effects, as well as assisting with weight control and enhancing skin condition.

“We are happy to welcome this formal relationship with The Turmeric Co., not just for the benefit of our players, but also for the benefit of our supporters,” Lloyd Parker, Everton’s Head of Nutrition, said.

“The nutritional value of these shots is obvious to all, and we can observe actual life benefits for the consumer.”

“At Everton, we’re looking forward to reaping those benefits while also helping to enhance the health of our fans.”

Raw Turmeric Original, Raw Turmeric & Ginger, Raw Turmeric and Beetroot, and Raw Turmeric Vitamin C and D3 are all available from The Turmeric Co. and are vegan-friendly.

The healthy and handy drinks have no added sugar or preservatives and can be consumed on their own or combined with other foods and beverages, such as breakfast smoothies or hot water and honey.

The Turmeric Co.'s approach is based on sustainability, and all shots are packaged in entirely recyclable, environmentally friendly bottles.