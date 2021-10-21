Everton has filled a vital new role in preparation for the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Richard Kenyon has stood down as Everton’s Community Manager in order to take on a new role that includes work on the club’s future stadium.

Kenyon has been promoted to Director of Communications, Revenue, and International Growth, according to the Blues. In his new role, Kenyon will help “maximise prospects” relating to the Bramley-Moore Dock project.

Richard Cronin, who has been named Executive Director, will take over for Kenyon at EitC.

“I look back on my three years as CEO with great pride at what we’ve been able to accomplish together,” Kenyon said.

” Everton in the Community stepped up to the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting tens of thousands of individuals when they needed it most, and is emerging stronger than it’s ever been from the pandemic.”

“I’d like to thank the Board of Trustees for their strategic guidance, our fantastic team of Directors for their dedication and commitment to keeping Everton in the Community at the forefront of social intervention, and all staff and volunteers with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working for the past three years; I’ve never met a more passionate and caring group of people, and they are the heartbeat of our magnificent charity.” Richard, I wish you all the best as you continue to lead the charity forward.”