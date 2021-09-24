Everton has been granted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the funding of massive renovations.

Everton fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their team win twice on Saturday.

Everton Women host Birmingham City at Walton Hall Park at 11:30 a.m., before Norwich City visit Goodison Park for a 3 p.m. kick-off against the men’s squad.

With Goodison Park only a mile away from Walton Park, fans may attend both games, with season ticket holders receiving a 50% discount on their match ticket at Walton Park.

Due to the breakout of coronavirus following their move in February 2020, this will be Everton Women’s second match with supporters in attendance at the new stadium.

After Everton Women’s humiliating 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in their first game of the Women’s Super League (WSL) season at Goodison Park, the stadium has undergone a series of substantial upgrades ahead of the return.

A new hybrid pitch has been installed, and the changing rooms, sound system, TV gantry, and press facilities have all been upgraded. Later this year, the installation of covered, tiered stands is also planned.

Everton Women will play at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, thanks to live broadcast on Sky Sports, as part of the WSL’s increased television agreement signed this summer.

And Everton manager Willie Kirk is hopeful that fans will turn out for a double-header to cheer his team to their first win of the season, following defeats to title favorites City and Chelsea.

“It was amazing to play at Goodison on the opening day, and I just hope supporters weren’t so unhappy [with the defeat]that they won’t come back,” Kirk told The Washington Newsday.

“They absolutely contributed to the ambiance and occasion, which we very liked.

“If they can come watch us on Saturday, we can never underestimate the contribution they can and do make,” says the coach.

Everton hosted Manchester United at Walton Hall Park in February 2020, however the campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus epidemic. Since then, they haven’t performed in front of their own fans.

“We have a game on Saturday and then another home game in five weeks,” Kirk stated. That’s only a smidgeon.” “The summary comes to an end.”