Everton forward Richarlison shows significant progress following the release of a rare behind-the-scenes video.

Richarlison, an Everton striker, has released a video of himself speaking in English as his English lessons continue.

After spending a season at Watford, the Brazil international moved to Goodison Park in the summer of 2018 and has been learning English ever since.

During that time, the Blues forward’s comprehension has improved, yet it is still uncommon to hear him talk in English.

Richarlison, on the other hand, posted a short footage to his Instagram story on Thursday, taken from Escape Campus, in which he discussed his recent goal against Watford over the weekend.

“I scored one goal and I’m extremely thrilled because I played football,” the forward said. I’ve returned to training and am now quite satisfied.” Richarlison has been learning English at Escape Campus in between his demanding schedule of matches and, more lately, his physical recovery.

To assist him learn his new language, the Blues singer has been taking weekly online classes with his cousin.

On Thursday, the company’s Instagram page released a video of the Everton striker, along with a message expressing their delight at having the Brazil international back.

“Our pupil @richarlison’s schedule is pretty hectic and rigorous,” it said.

Instagram

“He exercises almost every day, plays in the Premier League, and travels frequently to play with the Brazilian side.” He has a difficult difficulty finding time to study English.

“As a result, he chose to pursue online classes. They attend weekly sessions with their teacher @bruna rebel with his cousin @candreia12 and, as you can see, have a lot of fun while learning!” @richarlison, you’re a champ! We’re thrilled to welcome you back!” Rafa Benitez has discussed his communication methods with the striker.

He said that the two can communicate with each other, but that there are additional players on hand to assist them if they run into problems.

“When I speak in Portanyol, he understands,” the supervisor said.

“We call it Portanyol because we speak both Portuguese and Spanish at the same time.”

“More or less, we understand each other.” If that isn’t the case, we have several other players that can assist.”