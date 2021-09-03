Everton, FFP, and why Farhad Moshiri needs to alter his plan in order to support Rafa Benitez.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Premier League clubs spent £1.1 billion on transfer fees in the summer window, more than four times what La Liga clubs spent.

There were huge deals worth over £275 million for players like Jack Grealish to Manchester City, Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, and Jadon Sancho to Manchester United out of the £1.1 billion.

Everton, on the other hand, spent just 0.15 percent of that £1.1 billion on transfer fees, with a £1.6 million deal for Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen and free transfers for Andros Townsend and Salomon Rondon.

When new manager Rafael Benitez arrived at Goodison Park earlier this summer, he would have been aware of the magnitude of the task ahead of him, the Spaniard tasked with picking up the pieces after Carlo Ancelotti’s costly but ultimately failed project, the Italian resigning from his position to return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

So far, so good for Benitez in the new Premier League season, with Gray already looking like the bargain of the window after a fantastic comeback to English football’s top division after a time in Germany.

This season, however, will be about managing a situation that has reached a head, a situation that is the reason why Everton, who have invested heavily in the playing squad in recent seasons since the arrival of Farhad Moshiri as owner in 2015, are being forced to cut their cloth accordingly, while the rest of the Premier League appears to have been able to spend freely.

When Financial Fair Play was first adopted in 2011, it was intended to prevent teams from going into financial problems as a result of chasing a dream. While it has had some success on that front, with UEFA claiming that the situation would have been worse for European teams if it had not been in place in the years leading up to the pandemic, it has handicapped clubs like Everton who want to close the gap. “The summary has come to an end.”