Everton fans want to hear Rafa Benitez’s three-word answer.

With a forthright statement in a recent interview, Rafa Benitez insisted that he can win a title at Everton.

Following the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti earlier that month, the manager was chosen as the new Blues manager at the end of June.

Despite major player injuries and a recent home defeat to West Ham United, the team has made a strong start to the 2021/22 season.

One of the lowlights of the season so far has been an early exit from the League Cup, as they were defeated on penalties by Queens Park Rangers following a 2-2 draw.

That hasn’t stopped the manager’s ambition from coming through in a recent Sky Sports interview.

When asked if he believes Everton can win a trophy, Benitez said bluntly: “Yes, indeed. That is all there is to it.” Later, the manager elaborated on his thoughts on the Blues’ qualifications.

He doesn’t know how long it will take for his team to reach the level of competition he desires, but he is pleased with the progress that has already been achieved at Goodison Park.

“No, I think we need some time,” Benitez said. “I’m not saying we can’t do anything now.”

“I believe we are improving; it is obvious to everyone, and I hope we can continue to progress as much as I want to ensure that we are competitive in every game.

“You never know if you are competitive in every game if you can go to a cup competition and do something. People have greater faith in you when you’re doing well, so it’s easier.

“I believe we will be successful. I’m not sure how long it will take. Hopefully the first year, but anything can happen!” Everton are now in eighth place in the Premier League table, three points behind third-placed Man City.