Everton denounced homophobic shouting following their 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Everton have condemned homophobic slurs from their fans during their Premier League match against Chelsea.

Rainbow Toffees, the club’s LGBT+ fans organisation, first noticed the chanting on Twitter during the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

They stated: “The chants of “Chelsea Rent Boy” have been reported to us. This is something that we strongly oppose.

“It’s not right, it’s homophobic, and it has to stop.” We have already discussed this with the club and will do so again.” Against Chelsea, Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite, and two others were outstanding. Everton have placed their sights on a £20 million move to sign Dynamo Kiev defender. Everton responded to the tweet by saying that such behavior is inappropriate and does not reflect the club’s or larger fanbase’s beliefs.

The message said, “Everton condemns the homophobic chants directed at a Chelsea player this evening at Stamford Bridge.”

“Such behavior is abhorrent and does not reflect our club’s or our fanbase’s ideals.”

“Through our ‘All Together Now’ campaign, we promote and celebrate our club’s, game’s, and community’s diversity and inclusivity.”

“In the future, we expect fans to represent those principles by refraining from discriminatory shouting.”

With 16 minutes remaining, Jarrad Branthwaite scored a fantastic Anthony Gordon free kick to cancel out Mason Mounts’ opening and give Everton a point against Chelsea.