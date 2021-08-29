Everton continue their ‘little growth’ under Rafa Benitez, but a significant question remains.

What does a Rafa Benitez Everton team look like in reality?

Despite a promising start to life under the new manager, you could argue that supporters haven’t really got a response to that issue.

Four games unbeaten, three wins, and a place in the League Cup – that’s about as good as it gets for the Spaniard, and if you’d handed it to him at the start of the season, he’d have snapped your hand off.

However, the outcomes were drastically different. They’ve demonstrated several systems and highlighted individual strengths and weaknesses within the Everton squad.

Recovering from early adversity against Southampton requires a lot of willpower and determination, no doubt aided by the loud environment at Goodison Park.

That clamor was turned back on Leeds, who needed a different side of the Blues to achieve a hard-fought draw in a game that could have been won on another day.

Ringing the changes and introducing a third formation against Huddersfield threatened to ruin the visitors’ excellent start to the season for extended stretches, but greater heart and passion helped the visitors rebound with ten men to progress.

Then we arrive at Brighton. Possibly the best of them all, simply because of how confident and at ease the team appeared.

Everton dominated big sections of their triumph on Saturday and capitalized on their dominance by combining more attributes that they hadn’t been able to knit together earlier.

“The reality is that we’ve had difficult games,” Benitez told the media after the game.

“This one appears to be superior because we have possibly more control, and we have especially greater control in the conclusion.

“But it’s just a small progression of what the team is attempting to accomplish, what we are attempting to accomplish.

“We’re getting better, and maybe we’ll keep getting better if the guys keep working as hard as they are.”

The Blues’ attacking football is part of that progress, as the attacking players are suddenly exhibiting a lot more freedom while also having a lot more purpose in their play.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Alex Iwobi are all in the squad.