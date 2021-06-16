Everton and Manchester United are no longer the Reds’ main opponents, according to a former Liverpool striker.

Everton’s Merseyside Derby and a rematch with old rivals When the fixtures for the new season are released, most Kopites look to Manchester United first, but a former Liverpool striker thinks they are no longer their most important games.

While defeats to the Blues or Red Devils are still the most painful for many fans – particularly on Merseyside – it has been suggested that the shifting dynamics of English top flight football have shifted priorities.

Liverpool and Everton were frequently vying for the game’s biggest honors in the 1980s, but Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were the club to beat for the majority of the Premier League era.

But, according to Inside Futbol, Neil Mellor believes a new rivalry has emerged, telling LFC TV: “You used to look at Everton and Manchester United as our biggest games.

“Our biggest rivals are Manchester City. We aim to win the league and the championship once more.

“The biggest game for Liverpool is against Manchester City.”

Following the release of the Premier League fixtures for the 2021/22 season, Liverpool will host Manchester City on October 2 and travel to the Etihad on April 9 on what is expected to be a huge day of sport for the region, with Everton hosting Manchester United at Goodison Park and the Grand National also taking place at Aintree.

