Everton, according to Simone Magill, has officially entered a new era.

As Everton drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Women’s Football Weekend, Simone Magill believed her late equalizer signaled the start of a new era.

The Reds took the lead late in the second half at Walton Hall Park thanks to an early goal from Ella Toone, but the away side paid the price for a defensive blunder.

In a goalmouth scramble, Magill pounced on a loose ball and bundled it in to give the Toffees their first point under new manager Jean-Luc Vasseur.

“When we came on, we were told to exude confidence.” Believe in yourself, in your abilities, and I came on with the order to go after everything.