Even with Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United will never have what Liverpool has.

Liverpool fans have had a difficult time seeing their championship rivals all make big-money acquisitions and dramatically enhance their squads during this transfer window.

The Reds’ solitary addition came in May, when Ibrahima Konate arrived at Anfield to assist improve the center-back ranks, which were severely weak previous season.

On deadline day, Manchester City added £100 million Jack Grealish to the £97.5 million Romelu Lukaku; Chelsea added rumoured Liverpool target Saul Niguez to the £97.5 million Romelu Lukaku; and Manchester United arguably made the biggest splash of all, luring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford after spending big on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Despite the Reds’ fans’ obvious dissatisfaction, there is something worth remembering.

“If you look at the other teams, they all have flaws,” Matt Addison stated on a special Blood Red Club podcast.

“For example, Manchester City failed to sign Harry Kane, who would have been a game-changer. They would have been favourites for the Premier League and the Champions League if they had achieved that.

“Jack Grealish is a fantastic player who will add to what they already have, but they also have four or five players who are very comparable to him in terms of skill and quality and who play in a similar position.

“They paid £100 million for him; he’ll be a good player for them and assist them enhance their squad. However, I do not believe that this is a game-changing signing.

“They’re definitely lacking a left-back as well, and they could have done with a centre-forward other than Jack Grealish.”

Chelsea came into this season as European champions and will be going all out for the Premier League crown, especially now that Lukaku has been re-signed.

However, a defensive injury could leave Thomas Tuchel’s team short.

“I felt Chelsea were fantastic at Anfield last Saturday. When I saw them play in person versus Liverpool, they were the team on top,” Addison continued.

“Even at 10 v 11, they looked menacing at times and held their ground effectively.

“But they’ve only really done it at centre-back.”

