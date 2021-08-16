Evelyn is beloved by all Coronation Street viewers.

The majority of Coronation Street viewers agreed with Evelyn when she persuaded Tyrone to confess the truth about Hope.

Hope set fire to Alina’s flat on purpose after she announced her pregnancy with Tyrone, according to fans.

Alina had a miscarriage as a result of the fire.

After the police discovered the fire was set intentionally, Fiz quickly deduced that Hope was the perpetrator.

Fiz took the fall and was arrested by police, fearful that her daughter would be sent away.

On tonight’s episode, Evelyn demanded that Tyrone tell the police that Hope was the one who set fire to the flat.

She stated that Hope required assistance but that she should also be punished for her offenses.

While Tyrone was hesitant, viewers of Coronation Street felt that Evelyn was the only one who made sense.

“He needs to stop listening to her and start listening to Evelyn about what is best for Hope,” Ryan said. Jodie added, “Evelyn is spot on Hope needs severe help she’s an awful psychopath with no remorse at all.” Justin added, “Evelyn is completely correct Tyrone.” “You ought to report Hope to the cops,” Owen said, adding, “Evelyn is the only one in that family who has any sense!” “Evelyn giving Tyrone what for…” Teena added.