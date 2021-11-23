‘End of story,’ says Liverpool great as he sends Brendan Rodgers a ‘horror’ Manchester United message.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems like a kind guy, but I’ve always thought the Manchester United manager’s job was too big for him.

They haven’t been consistent, which isn’t something you’d expect from Man United, so it was always a possibility for me.

Liverpool achieved a result with a 4-2 win at Old Trafford last season and then a 5-0 win last month, so it was only a matter of time before Manchester City and then Watford upset them.

Solskjaer, like all other managers, will be well compensated, so no one should feel sorry for him. It pays to be a failure in football management, thus it’s the ideal job to get fired from.

He’ll be disappointed that he didn’t get them where he wanted, but I’m sure he’ll smile a little when he sees his money account.

I don’t care who Man United hires as their new manager; whoever it is, I hope they have a nightmare on their hands.

Brendan Rodgers was fired by Liverpool at the end of the season. He didn’t flee and was all nicey-nicey, therefore he has the right to do whatever he wants.

Even if the results were poor, being sacked can cause a lot of animosity toward a team.

In my opinion, if he wants to travel, then he should go. If he wants it, let’s see what occurs, but if he doesn’t, it’ll be interesting to see what happens.

We must go on a winning streak until Liverpool’s match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 2.

As we’ve seen, draws aren’t enough. This season, we’ve drawn four games and lost one.

It was a good win against Arsenal, and we have Southampton coming up this weekend. We need to win our games at home.

We need to win five games in a row and not lose too many points before facing Chelsea.

By the time of that huge game at Stamford Bridge, which will be crucial, we’ll be there or near.

You don't want to look any further than the next game, but if we can win four, five, or.