Encrochat dealer ‘Bagbangboomboom’ was raided by cops.

The Encrochat nickname “Bagbangboomboom” was used by a drug dealer to make “huge profits” via the encrypted chat service.

Mathew Badibanga was caught in September of last year after flooding the county with large amounts of cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and amphetamines.

The 34-year-old, who spelled his surname “Badibango” instead of “Badibango,” was apprehended by cops following a series of raids in Formby and Whiston.

After a friend became ill in his car, a man choked the taxi driver.

The probe was tied to the current national investigation Operation Venetic, which was launched in response to the global collapse of the secretive Encrochat communication network, which was raided by cops.

Badibanga was sentenced today in Liverpool Crown Court after Judge Garrett Byrne moved the scheduled midday hearing up by an hour.

After pleading guilty to four counts of providing, the dealer, of Manorwood Drive, Whiston, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Over 140 people have been arrested, 110 people have been charged, and 34 people have been sentenced to a total of 402 years in prison as part of Operation Venetic’s continued work to identify drug dealers using Encrochat devices across Merseyside.

Police have recovered £1.8 million in cash, 110 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, and four weapons with ammunition as part of ongoing investigations under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“Today we have seen another sentencing as part of national Operation Venetic, which came about after law enforcement officials in Europe cracked the ‘Encrochat’ service used by criminals involved in serious and organised crime to carry out their business,” said Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Smith of Merseyside Police.

“Badibango was supplying significant quantities of illegal substances while making huge profits.

“While serving his sentence, he may take some time to think on the risks he took and the harm he caused.

“Our efforts to apprehend these individuals and bring down significant and organized criminal organizations are continuing. Our message is apparent to those who we haven’t yet reached… Be prepared for a knock at the door.

“Merseyside Police, as well as law enforcement authorities around the world, will not leave any stone unturned in our investigation.”

“The summary comes to an end.”