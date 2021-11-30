EncroChat communications from a narcotics gang that buried firearms in a garden are terrifying.

These are the horrific notes delivered by a drug gang after they were shot while plotting murder.

The hacking of the EncroChat network assisted police in recovering a cache of weapons, including an AK47 and an Uzi, as well as a gun and ammo buried in a backyard.

According to the MEN, seven men face significant prison sentences after dark texts were discovered on the encrypted gadgets.

After a lorry and two automobiles collided, the road is still closed 21 hours later.

A scheme to’retaliate’ after a killing in Salford was exposed, as were deals to sell an AK47 and an Uzi submachine pistol, as well as drug cartels.

After apprehending a gun runner on the Costa del Sol, police were able to extradite him from Spain.

Two packages containing a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol, a Grand Power semi-automatic pistol, and ammo were discovered in a back yard in Warrington.

Officers also discovered two AK47 assault rifles, an Uzi and Skorpion submachine guns, and 300 rounds of ammunition, according to the National Crime Agency.

Those who were caught up in the EncroChat breach will be sentenced in the coming months.

Some of the defendants in a trial at Manchester Crown Court altered their pleas.

When authorities were able to hack into the system, one of the horrific messages they discovered was, “Get a location for this youngster and we will finish it.”

It was sent to Brandon Moore, 24, and Jordan Waring, 23, by Umair Zaheer, and stated how the latter two desired revenge on a man after they were both shot in Kersal, Salford, in April.

Zaheer, 34, from Eccles, was assisting them in their attempt to’retaliate.’

“Oh yes, he’s a dead man,” said an EncroChat message from a device used by Moore and Waring.

The plot eventually fizzled out.

Zaheer was identified as a gun runner in another EncroChat post.

Zaheer provided a list of weapons for sale to another user using the EncroChat handle ‘Assassin’s creed,’ including an Uzi, a Skorpion machine gun, and an AK47.

Robert Brazendale worked as a courier and a driver for Zaheer.

In a £10,500 agreement, he utilized a red Citroen vehicle to deliver an AK47 and ammunition.

Brazendale was in charge of the theft of £37,000 in cash. “The summary has come to an end.”