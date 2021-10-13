Emmerdale viewers have noticed a problem with David’s rehabilitation from a gunshot wound.

The famous series continues to examine David’s tragic love triangle with Meena Jutla and Victoria Sugden on Wednesday’s episode.

Matthew Wolfenden’s character was shot during a gun siege last month after taking a bullet for Victoria.

Victoria declared her love for David while his partner Meena was away in Ibiza, and David has since recovered.

After Isabel Hodgins’ character was caught spying in their bedroom in yesterday night’s episode, Meena continues to influence David and has now persuaded him to cut ties with Victoria.

Meena and David were getting ready for tonight’s show after she had nominated him for a community award for his bravery.

During the sequence, fans were distracted by Matthew Wolfenden’s croaky delivery of the character’s words as he begins his rehabilitation.

Viewers of the broadcast on Twitter, on the other hand, said that the wound shouldn’t have affected his ability to speak.

“He’s been shot…and it’s impacted his voice for some unknown reason,” one admirer added.

Another person added: “Why does David on Emmerdale speak like if he’s had throat surgery? He was shot, so why is he talking like that?” A third remarked: “David’s death voice is starting to irritate me! You’d assume he’d been shot in the neck.”