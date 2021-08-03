Emmerdale spoilers: Liv’s attempt to lure a grieving Jacob has tragic consequences.

After attempting to seduce a mourning Jacob, Liv is thrown out by Aaron on Emmerdale next week.

Following Paul’s death, the troubled adolescent has battled an alcohol addiction.

When Liv swears she can stop drinking whenever she wants next week, Aaron is skeptical.

Mandy cautions Liv to keep away from Vinny, encouraging her to attempt to give up drinking.

Mandy quickly steals Vinny’s phone in order to keep them apart.

When Liv is unable to contact Vinny, Mandy tells Liv that Vinny has banned her number and that he is bringing Belle out for a drink, and that Vinny simply requires someone normal.

When Liv confronts Vinny about Belle and Vinny, they realize Mandy was behind it.

Vinny is enraged by Mandy’s deception and deceit.

Liv, on the other hand, is crushed when Vinny declares he can only be her friend.

Drunk Liv calls a mysterious number to set up a date.

The next day, Liv downs a shot of vodka before welcoming her visitor, Jacob.

While downing more vodka for courage, she proposes he pick a movie for them.

Vinny is the last person she wants to think about.

As Liv begins to undress, Jacob is taken aback by her invitation to go upstairs.

When Aaron walks in, she is mortified.

He kicks her out after a fight between the siblings.

Ben is scared about Liv being out in the cold overnight at Mill, so he tossed her out.