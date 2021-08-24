Emmerdale producers pleaded with the ITV soap’s creators to end the unpleasant behavior.

After some fans grew puzzled and annoyed with Tuesday night’s episode of Emmerdale, people were eager to criticize the ITV soap.

Liv was tempted as she served wine to two customers, Wendy’s ex Russ continued to harass her, Sarah met up with her heart donor’s sister Chloe for the second time, and Ethan was confronted by a past one night fling.

Everything was going on in the hamlet, but some viewers thought there were too many narratives going on at the same time, with too many new characters being introduced at the same time.

While fresh characters are necessary to advance plots, some fans believed the authors and producers were overlooking some of the more established cast members.

And several of them resorted to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the large number of newcomers.

“Emmerdale has such a wonderful original/old cast, why can’t they focus on strong character development and stories for them instead of introducing a whole bunch of novices whose performance is questionable?” Silverlining remarked. – everything is strewn throughout the store”

“Who are these?” Beanz simply asked.

“Every week, the Emmerdale authors develop more unpleasant, silly, pointless people to bore us with,” Michelle Jones stated.

“Why are they bringing in so many random characters?” Ryan Glendenning wondered.

“More unpleasant new characters,” commented another.