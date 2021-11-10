Emmerdale Jai slammed the door as he blamed Ben for the misfortune.

Emmerdale viewers were outraged during Wednesday’s episode when Jai attempted to put the rope bridge fall on Ben.

Boss Jai summoned Ben to a meeting, where he seemed unconcerned about the charges that were about to be leveled against him.

Jai said that the bridge was all approved off as safe in terms of health and safety, with Ben’s signature on the risk assessment.

Benjamin also accused Ben of not supervising the bridge, to which he responded, “But I made sure that everyone knew there should only be two people up there.”

Ben explained that they didn’t listen when Jai questioned why there were four, but Jai dismissed all of Ben’s justifications, insisting that he was to blame.

Fans were outraged by Jai’s treatment of Ben and flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Ryan stated, ” “It’s not all Ben’s fault that Jai is being difficult. He was keeping an eye on the bridge and telling people that there should only be two people on it. David and Victoria just did not follow directions. #Emmerdale.” “Jai will have no staff left if he keeps speaking to all his employees like that #Emmerdale,” another person commented. Polly stated, “Jai’s true colors are on display. Nasty. It was always that way. #Emmerdale.” Jamie stated, “Emmerdale is a fictional town in the United Kingdom. Ben, you’ve done a fantastic job. You’re the one who tells Jai how it is. You should not be singled out as a scapegoat. HOP is Jai’s company, and he should be held responsible for the bridge collapse rather than blaming it on you.” Manpreet Sharma, Charles Anderson, Victoria Barton, and David Metcalfe were all attempting to cross the rope bridge when it collapsed.