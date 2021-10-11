Emmerdale is under fire from fans after a baby gaffe was discovered, and Kim is plotting to gain full custody.

During tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, fans were left arguing about the same thing.

The long-running serial continued to explore the ramifications from Jamie’s absence on Monday’s episode.

In the most recent episode, Jamie’s mother Kim advised Gabby to write a will giving her sole parenting rights to her child.

Gabby, on the other hand, is apprehensive about the request after hearing a heated exchange between Kim and her lawyer later in the episode.

Claire King’s character demanded mercilessly from her lawyer that she be granted full custody of Millie by whatever means necessary.

Gabby confided in Diane later, who suggested that the two leave the area in search of a fresh start.

The huge fluctuation in the size of Gabby’s baby bulge, though, kept viewers on Twitter distracted throughout the show.

“I see Gabby’s bulge has ballooned up in the space of a couple of weeks,” one commenter said.

“Plot spoiler: Gabby will give birth to a fully developed Jamie,” another added.

“I think Gabby’s bulge gets bigger every episode,” a third person said.

“I notice they’ve finally put Gabby in the bigger size bump,” said a fourth.

Other show fans flocked to social media to ask how long Gabby has been pregnant for.

As one admirer put it: “Gabby seems to have been pregnant for at least three years! Now it’s getting boring.” Another person inquired: “When is Gabby’s birthday? She appears to have been expecting for a long time.” “How long has Gabby been pregnant?” asked a third.