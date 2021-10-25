Emmerdale is facing backlash after viewers noticed a fault with Meena’s hospital stay.

Emmerdale came under criticism as viewers in tonight’s show made the same point about Meena’s hospital stay.

The long-running show continued to look at the aftermath of Super Soap Week’s maze fire on Monday’s episode.

Andrea Tate died in the dramatic fire while attempting to flee the wicked Meena.

Andrea was tracked down by Paige Sandhu’s character after she was discovered trying to drown Victoria Sugden in a jealous rage.

Andrea’s death, according to the villagers, was a terrible accident caused by smoke inhalation injuries.

Meena and Victoria were both taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in last week’s dramatic events.

Meena was shocked to learn in Monday’s episode that Victoria had been discharged from the hospital and was leaving with her partner, David Metcalfe.

Fans on Twitter, on the other hand, were preoccupied with how Victoria could be released before Meena, given the severity of her injuries.

“How is Victoria discharged when she was virtually dead and Meena is still in?” Vicky wondered.

Karen expressed herself as follows: “As a result of her near-death experience, Victoria is released from the hospital. Meena is still in the hospital due to smoke inhalation.” Pamela said, ” “Victoria’s near-death experience by her hand pales in comparison to Meena’s smoke inhalation. It’s absurd that she’s still occupying a hospital bed.” “Victoria falls 30 feet down a bridge, into a roaring river, and down a 100-foot waterfall, Meena tries to drown her, she dies, and now she’s discharged the next day,” another user wrote. “So Victoria almost died and she’s gone home,” Zoe wrote, “but why is Meena still in there?”