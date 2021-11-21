Emmerdale Fans are saying the same thing about Danny Miller’s participation on I’m A Celebrity.

In the latest season of the popular ITV show, the former Emmerdale star is one of ten hopefuls vying to be proclaimed King or Queen of the Castle.

On tonight’s premiere show, the 30-year-old was among the second group of celebs to meet up.

On Sunday’s show, Danny, Louise Minchin, Snoochie Shy, and Naughty Boy took on the Plank Challenge.

Danny, on the other hand, stated that he was terrified of what was to come on the show, sharing some of his anxieties before joining his fellow candidates.

When he was in the helicopter on his way to the trial, he admitted to being the “world’s largest gipper” in terms of his gag reflex and was observed holding a sick bag.

Fans of the show on Twitter were in stitches over his reaction, and they unanimously predicted that he would be chosen to compete in the eating challenges throughout the season.

“Danny Miller is going to be hilarious!” Ben predicted. Especially since he’ll be subjected to all of the trials.” “Danny is absolutely going to receive a lot of the tasks at first #ImACeleb (and I’m not mad about it),” Alex said. “Well, Danny chose the Dreaded Diner with his gag reflex,” Nikki continued. “Danny from Emmerdale” I don’t have a decent gag reaction!” Marie tweeted. Who’s going to win this challenge?!” “So we’re all agreed @DannyBMiller is doing that eating trial then, yeah?” Jess wrote. He’s a saint for bringing up his gag reflex.”